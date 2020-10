Guinea's President Alpha Conde greets his supporters in Conakry on October 31, 2019. - Tens of thousands of Guineans rallied in support of President Alpha Conde on October 31, 2019, after two weeks of violent protests against the leader's suspected bid to prolong his rule claimed around 10 lives. (Photo by CELLOU BINANI / AFP) (Photo by CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images)